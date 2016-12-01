The Mayor of Tasmanias Central Coast Council, Jan Bonde will take a key role in driving direction and performance as head of the regional Cradle Coast Authority. Read more >

New research has shown that South Australian residents value local government for wide-ranging roles and services. The report ‘Why Local Government Matters in South Australia’ was released by the Centre for Local Government at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS:CLG) and funded by the Research and Development Scheme of the Local Government Association of South Australia and the Australian Centre of Excellence for Local Government. Findings are based on a survey of 1002 South Australians, four focus groups and data from the national ‘Why Local Government Matters’ online survey, the South Australian project reinforces the findings from the 2014/2015 national research project by UTS:CLG. The majority of respondents rated local government’s role in planning for the future (81 per cent), developing local economies (71 per cent) and promoting local health and wellbeing (69 per cent) as extremely or very important. The majority of South Australians support collaboration in government service delivery (73 per cent), and almost 60 per cent of respondents strongly or moderately agree that governments should use a mixture of public, private and not-for-profit organisations to deliver public services. The research comes in a political climate in which local government amalgamations are being considered by the State government, which has been met with expected push back from the local government sector. Director of UTS:CLG and project leader Associate Professor Roberta Ryan said the research reinforces the importance of local governments’ role as an advocate for local communities. “Following our national research ‘Why Local Government Matters’ over the past three years, the new report provides a detailed snapshot of how South Australians perceive local government and its role in society,” Prof Ryan said. “The findings demonstrate that local government is increasingly being recognised by communities for its important role in advocating for community needs, planning for the future and economic development.” Local Government Association of South Australia (LGA) President Mayor Dave Burgess said the LGA places a high value on sound independent research and looks forward to working through the findings of the report with South Australian councils. “The ability to undertake research into local attitudes, but also compare and contrast the findings with the rest of the country is particularly useful,” Mayor Burgess said.

The Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) has applauded the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) for its recommendation that publicising allegations of corruption against candidates during local government elections should be prohibited. Read more >

"I'm surprised regarding Boroondara's actions from two perspectives, firstly not availing the Boroondara Council of the prospect of having a much prized "seat at the MAV's decision making table", and secondly what appears to be a deliberate and ludicrous decision to deny a highly respected councillor the opportunity to represent ALL genders on the leading Local Government body. “This is a ‘No Win” outcome for the “home side” – or for all other Local Governments in Victoria. "Without a representative, Boroondara Council will be paying its membership fee and waiving its right to be part of important decision making at the Victorian Local Government peak body level.”

The Australian Local Government Women’s Association (ALGWA) has slammed the City of Boroondara for its decision to not appoint a delegate to the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), dashing the leadership hopes of Interim President Councillor Coral Ross. Cr Ross, a former mayor of Boroondara, has been in the Interim President role since November, after former President, Bill McArthur, failed to be re-elected in the Victorian local government elections. The MAV is scheduled to hold elections in March when the board’s current term expires. Boroondara Council decided in a closed meeting not to appoint a delegate to the MAV, meaning Cr Ross will not be eligible to stand for the role of President. If elected, Cr Ross would have become the first female President of the MAV. President of ALGWA’s Victorian branch Helen Coleman said ALGWA was bitterly disappointed by Boroondara’s decision. "It is a travesty that her local council has decided not to appoint a MAV delegate, a prerequisite to standing for election, and therefore depriving the sector of her leadership and of someone who has always been a strong voice for local government.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull appears to be ducking responsibility on the issue of housing affordability, Local Government New South Wales (LGNSW) said today. Read more >

Australian cities and regions  such as the Hunter in New South Wales  are becoming part of a global push to become technologically smarter. Read more >

The Mayor of AlburyCity has been announced as the new chair of Evocities, a campaign encouraging metropolitan residents to move to one of seven regional cities in New South Wales. Read more >

West Arnhem Regional Council (WARC) has once again been recognised as a leader in environmental sustainability at the 2016 Territory Tidy Towns Awards ceremony. Read more >

To coincide with White Ribbon Day, the City of Melton ran a Coffee Cup Campaign encouraging residents to reject violence against women. Read more >

Tweed Shire Council has spoken out against aggression directed at Council staff. Read more >

Four local governments in mid-west Western Australia have brought together diverse stakeholders to increase visitor numbers to the coastal area. Read more >

Gold Coast City Council is taking books to the people in an effort to promote the benefits of reading. Read more >

Ipswich City Council recently became home to Queenslands longest fish ladder to help native fish swim upstream. Read more >

Wodonga Council has secured a grant to conduct a feasibility study into developing a large-scale solar farm. Read more >

The Stronger Regions Fund has morphed into the Building Better Regions Fund (BRRF), and the new guidelines were released in late November. Read more >

Bring your community together this Australia Day with the Australian Citizenship Affirmation. Read more >

Tweed Shire Council in New South Wales has introduced improved mapping tools, providing easy-to-access information for residents and businesses. Read more >

The City of Stirling in Western Australia has plans to create an iconic beachfront destination, starting with a new outdoor pool. Read more >

As part of the recent Anti-Poverty Week, residents of the City of Darwin donated almost 279kg of groceries to Foodbank NT. Read more >

Through a voluntary planning agreement, Sutherland Shire Council in New South Wales is helping to address demand for housing and maintain valuable open space. Read more >

At Victorian local government elections in October there was a significant increase in the number of female councillors elected, including a record number of mayors. Read more >

Western Australia has come of age with Australias first ever liquor licence for alfresco beach dining granted to Bathers Beach House in Fremantle. Read more >

The guide is available for councils to provide improved support for people with a disability. Read more >

A card that logs motorcyclists details, produced by Hornsby Shire Council, is now being rolled out across New South Wales. Read more >

Ballina Shire Councils interpretive signage project is helping to fortify the relationship with the local Aboriginal community. Read more >

